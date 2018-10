Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Superjet flame arrestor on 750 x2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2014 Location United States Age 53 Posts 28 Superjet flame arrestor on 750 x2 Hi,

I want to put a stock flame arrestor on a sbn 44 carb in a 750 x2.

It looks like the Superjet flame arrestors have hose fittings on them.

Would I just leave those fittings alone in a x2, or is there somewhere to route

those breather hoses?



Re: Superjet flame arrestor on 750 x2 What breather hoses are you talking about? Post a picture, please.



Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro



Couches:

96 XP

