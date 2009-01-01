 RXX Factory Twin Pipes
  Today, 06:49 PM
    Matt Braley
    Dec 2011
    Niceville, FL
    44
    2,763

    RXX Factory Twin Pipes

    Selling a set of Factory Pipe twins from a RXX. No problems and I do have the support brackets and lord mounts for them. $500 shipped If you need the MPEM I'll include it with key for an extra $300.
    Attached Images Attached Images
