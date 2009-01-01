Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Complete ported 701 and elecs (LMS Racing)- pick up in MI #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2007 Location Portland, MI Age 30 Posts 1,006 Complete ported 701 and elecs (LMS Racing)- pick up in MI Ran when pulled. I pulled it apart to replace all the gaskets. Complete including SBN 44mm carb and electric box. A new gasket kit is still included. Id honestly probably hone the cylinders since its apart since there is some minor scarring that can be felt w the finger tip. Motor RIPPED when I had it in my ski!



Motor is stamped "LMS Racing"



- ported intake and exhaust ports

- carbon reeds

- likey milled head

- likey trued crank

- MSD enhancer



Asking $800 OBO as it sits, needing assembly. (slightly dusty, sorry), open to trades of equal value. If you need additional pics/info let me know. I do travel the state periodically for work, so assistance with delivery is a possibility, but not a guarantee! 1995 Yamaha FX1, 144mm Pump, alum pole, TRUE FX1 B-Pipe, carbon chin pad, foot holds, hooker prop, etc, etc, etc.

