Ran when pulled. I pulled it apart to replace all the gaskets. Complete including SBN 44mm carb and electric box. A new gasket kit is still included. Id honestly probably hone the cylinders since its apart since there is some minor scarring that can be felt w the finger tip. Motor RIPPED when I had it in my ski!
Motor is stamped "LMS Racing"
- ported intake and exhaust ports
- carbon reeds
- likey milled head
- likey trued crank
- MSD enhancer
Asking $800 OBO as it sits, needing assembly. (slightly dusty, sorry), open to trades of equal value. If you need additional pics/info let me know. I do travel the state periodically for work, so assistance with delivery is a possibility, but not a guarantee!