Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Spare parts lot in MI (pick up only) #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2007 Location Portland, MI Age 30 Posts 1,006 Spare parts lot in MI (pick up only) - AM X2 bars (unknown brand)



- 550sx?? Crank, spins free.



- 750sx motor mounts



- Kawasaki couplers and rubber dampeners



- misc 550sx motor hardware



-750sx driveshaft



-misc battery straps, battery cables, and fuel lines



- brand new 440 throttle cable



- DIY flush kit



-JS440 Owners manual



- (2) 550 staters unknown condition anymore



Asking $125 for the lot 1995 Yamaha FX1, 144mm Pump, alum pole, TRUE FX1 B-Pipe, carbon chin pad, foot holds, hooker prop, etc, etc, etc.

1982 Kawasaki 550- original Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) Old man rookie Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules