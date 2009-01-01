Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Spare parts Lot- (pick up only) MI #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2007 Location Portland, MI Age 30 Posts 1,006 Spare parts Lot- (pick up only) MI -Worx grate for RN (201 I think), bent but usable



- 144mm Pump, stator, and wear ring with Solas ss impeller (14.7-18.5 stamped into it) along with a driveshaft (from a couch). Currently disassembled.



- 1.5"x48" blue breather tube for routing thru a hand pole



-701 Motor mounts, out of a couch ski



- RN pole bracket, certainly not stock, but looks pretty strong, may be desirable for a RN pole on a SN ski conversion



- (2) complete 701 stock exhaust pipes. one gray and one light blue.



-new in package Atlantis flush kit



$150 cash for all seems fair.

1995 Yamaha FX1, 144mm Pump, alum pole, TRUE FX1 B-Pipe, carbon chin pad, foot holds, hooker prop, etc, etc, etc.

