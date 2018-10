Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Winterizing the Head #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2006 Location La Salle,Illinois Posts 100 Winterizing the Head where do i pick up this connection? id like to flush the head before it gets to cold in my areaScreenshot_20181027-094403_Drive.jpg Sent from my IBomb #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2006 Location La Salle,Illinois Posts 100 Re: Winterizing the Head 20181027_094657.jpg Sent from my IBomb #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,949 Re: Winterizing the Head Is the ski an SXR? If so, they have a hose fitting from the factory. I'm only here to make you mad







