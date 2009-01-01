Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WR500 WJ500 Motor with Electrics and Exhaust #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 50 Posts 7,853 Blog Entries 5 WR500 WJ500 Motor with Electrics and Exhaust Looking like I will have a 500cc Yamaha motor available soon.



Each year since 2012, I restore or resto-mod a ski and then donate it as one of the many prizes for the Freeride and Charity Fundraiser I organize, called Jet Blast, in the Wisconsin Dells (most years).



This year (for Jet Blast 2019) I am doing a 650 Wave Jammer.



I already bought a really clean and mostly stock Jammer. I already bought and stripped a 650LX donor ski. Already gathering donated aftermarket parts from fellow Badgerland Jet Pilots to complete the build. It won't be as cool as the JS701 Sleepersaki was for 2018, but it will be a fun change of pace .



Anyhow, the Jammer I bought has a solid 500 motor in it. It's been sitting for at least a year as far as I know, but I will be evaluating the motor and removing it this weekend. The plan is sell the complete motor/electrics/exhaust. Is there any interest in the 500cc motor here before I stick it on craigslist/facebook?



Open to offers/ideas. The Jammer I bought already has a ss impeller in it, but I'm betting the pitch isn't steep enough for the 650, so I will most likely be looking for the steepest impeller that skat or solas made for the 133mm pump, and I could also use an aftermarket intake grate.



Located near Milwaukee. Thanks.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



