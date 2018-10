Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Paint questions for center pad of X2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Christchurch New Zealand Posts 1 Paint questions for center pad of X2 Hi All

just doing a reboot of my 1986 X2



wanting to find out if there is a paint product or similar to change the color of the Center deck pad below the handle bars. They are typically blue,or violet and I want to make it black. Any suggestions? Did they ever produce black? Part number 39156-3711-bf.





also if anyone has any opinions on how well using a wrap on a ski holds up instead of paint(for the hull)?



many thanks

