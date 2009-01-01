Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js550/750 or 650sx/750 conversion? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 46 Posts 102 Js550/750 or 650sx/750 conversion? I have a 95 750ss. It runs great (does start hard).

Looks like someone jumped on it while it was sitting on rollers.



I was thinking of swapping the components to a standup.



Is one conversion easier or cheaper than the other?



I found a couple bare hulls so I would need to use everything from my ski. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2008 Location Greece Posts 156 Re: Js550/750 or 650sx/750 conversion? I think that the 650sx to 750 conversion will be cheaper. You will just transfer motor and electrics. Maybe you will need another impeller afterwards depending on what you have in your ski, but at least you will have a running ski from the beginning. You can also use 650 electrics on a 750 small pin. For big pin engines I am not sure, some one who has tried it can advise you.

For the js hull conversion you will need as extra a conversion plate for the motor and a high pitch impeller if you keep the stock pump. If you decide also a pump conversion then the cost rises even more.





