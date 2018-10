Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SurfSN as good as it gets #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 14 SurfSN as good as it gets SurfSN was parting out a ski and he was giving away parts that didn't sell. He generously informed the forum that any member that wanted a particular leftover part could send him shipping and handling $$ and he'd ship it out to you gratis. Told him I was interested in his Raider LCD display yesterday and had it packaged and shipped priority to me today including promptly sending me the tracking. Simply amazing.





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules