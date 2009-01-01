Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 Kawasaki X2 4 Sale, Chicagoland area #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2009 Location USA, Planet Earth Posts 308 1989 Kawasaki X2 4 Sale, Chicagoland area 1989 Kawasaki X2 4 Sale. Ran fine the last time it was in the water a few years ago. Needs a good bath. 650 engine (pre-mix) with Newer (NOS) full length West Coast Exhaust. Has 44mm Mikuni SBN carburetor. Steering rod is reinforced. 15.5 impeller. Stock and West Coast ride plates. Jetlyne intake grate. New Hydro Turf seat cover. Needs turf. Finger throttle. Drilled stock water box. Swirl 200 PSI head. Have stock head as well as stock exhaust included. Needs battery and tank flush. Comes with single place trailer, will not separate (needs Tires). Titles in hand for both. Located South West side of Chicago. $400 Firm. Text to 224-410-9558. '89 X2 650 Limited - GroupK Head - WC Pipe - 44mm SBN - WC Ride Plate - Skat 15.5

