Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Octopus on the jetski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location New Zealand Age 31 Posts 9 Octopus on the jetski Last week while jigging for kingfish I caught an Octopus on a jig, something I was not expecting!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwiTvPd1cJs #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 56 Posts 2,917 Re: Octopus on the jetski Do you ever worry about getting parasites from eating raw fish that hasn't been frozen first?

https://lifehacker.com/how-to-enjoy-...asi-1795175033



Haha well I did not know about that. I wouldn't think it is too common... I dont know anyone who freezes fish first

