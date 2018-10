Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Aftermarket quick steer arm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Traverse City Posts 2 Aftermarket quick steer arm Rebuilding a 1989 Js550 and am wondering if I should replace the steer arm with an aftermarket one? I’m replacing the plate/bar/etc.



Any benefits or just a waste of money?



Thanks! Last edited by Mwmiller30; Today at 08:55 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 50 Re: Aftermarket quick steer arm Quick steer is an essential mod! It makes turning your ski much better. You can look for complete steering plates that hold the handlebars on, or look for steering rings by ocean pro on eBay. They screw into your stock pivot nub and then extends the steering nub out farther to increase throw.

Welcome to the forums buddy!

1984 Js550 “Spare ski”- Kerker pipe, sbn38

1992 Js550/750 small pin swap

1990 Js550 “Banshee”- Fully built custom pjs waterbox

