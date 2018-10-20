Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: Seadoo X4 1100 Kawi Conversion #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2002 Location Blasterville, USA Age 47 Posts 8,050 FS: Seadoo X4 1100 Kawi Conversion Selling my Seadoo X4 1100 Conversion. This thing is so much fun and has power for days.



96 seadoo X4 hull

low hour Kawi ZXI1100 powerplant

ADA Pump gas head

Stock rejetted carbs, breathers, adaptors

R&D timing advance

Custom aftermarket elec. box

95 x4 set back pump

R&D Trim tabs

R&D Trim nozzle set up

UMI Steering and Bars

Painted 95 X4 hood

New paint when built (is two years old now, but has been garaged and only seen water 4 times)

Blacktip seat

3m bumpers

Odyssey sponsons

Billet Gas cap

Black grab handle



Ski is VERY Clean. $4500 Located in Central VA. Have title in hand



Scottie



800 X4 Rider has first dids as he was the first to inquire. After that, first come, first serve!







WIN_20181020_162313.JPGWIN_20181020_162336.JPGWIN_20181020_162754.JPGWIN_20181020_162241.JPGWIN_20150510_075921.JPGWIN_20181020_162632.JPG



Best career accomplishment: Fatherhood



Proud Member of TEAM TFP!



Support those who support the sport!!!

JAM Racing

Judge Motorsports

www.hotproductsusa.com

www.optimaracing.com

www.nynjapwc.com

Judge Motorsports

www.raddudesfi.com

ProWatercraftracing.com

www.ipdjetskigraphics.com

ADA Racing

Monster Motorsports

A&R Performance



Mmm........ a pizza sounds good right about now! Those who have done the least in the sport are always the ones with the most to say.Best career accomplishment: FatherhoodProud Member of TEAM TFP!Support those who support the sport!!!JAM RacingJudge MotorsportsJudge MotorsportsADA RacingMonster MotorsportsA&R PerformanceMmm........ a pizza sounds good right about now! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules