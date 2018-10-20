Selling my Seadoo X4 1100 Conversion. This thing is so much fun and has power for days.
96 seadoo X4 hull
low hour Kawi ZXI1100 powerplant
ADA Pump gas head
Stock rejetted carbs, breathers, adaptors
R&D timing advance
Custom aftermarket elec. box
95 x4 set back pump
R&D Trim tabs
R&D Trim nozzle set up
UMI Steering and Bars
Painted 95 X4 hood
New paint when built (is two years old now, but has been garaged and only seen water 4 times)
Blacktip seat
3m bumpers
Odyssey sponsons
Billet Gas cap
Black grab handle
Ski is VERY Clean. $4500 Located in Central VA. Have title in hand
Scottie
800 X4 Rider has first dids as he was the first to inquire. After that, first come, first serve!
WIN_20181020_162313.JPGWIN_20181020_162336.JPGWIN_20181020_162754.JPGWIN_20181020_162241.JPGWIN_20150510_075921.JPGWIN_20181020_162632.JPG