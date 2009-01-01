|
|
-
2011 seadoo gti 130
Selling my ski, located in Fort Lauderdale FL, it has about 40hrs and just had its oil changed along with filter and brand new battery because it was sitting for 3 years. Ski is stored in a closed garage. Always flushed after use. Adult owned and very few cosmetic imperfections. 9547o22o92 text or call.
Thanks!
Jetski1.jpgJetski2.jpgJetski.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules