Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 seadoo gti 130 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Fort Lauderdale, FL Posts 14 2011 seadoo gti 130 Selling my ski, located in Fort Lauderdale FL, it has about 40hrs and just had its oil changed along with filter and brand new battery because it was sitting for 3 years. Ski is stored in a closed garage. Always flushed after use. Adult owned and very few cosmetic imperfections. 9547o22o92 text or call.



Thanks!



Jetski1.jpgJetski2.jpgJetski.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules