Selling my ski, located in Fort Lauderdale FL, it has about 40hrs and just had its oil changed along with filter and brand new battery because it was sitting for 3 years. Ski is stored in a closed garage. Always flushed after use. Adult owned and very few cosmetic imperfections. 9547o22o92 text or call.

Thanks!

Jetski1.jpgJetski2.jpgJetski.jpg