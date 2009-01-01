Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 Sea Doo GTI wiring harness #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2011 Location Bear, DE Posts 150 2005 Sea Doo GTI wiring harness I have not had one of these in the shop since 2015. I took this one in by mistake. Every other one had the same problem: 2 beeps, won't crank and then 4 beeps. Once in a blue moon, I wiggle the wires and get a few seconds of cranking. Back in 2015 , I thought that Sea Doo was addressing this? Offering some kind of "adapter"??? I told the customer that after ten years , Sea Doo pretty much obsoletes their skis and does no support whatsoever. I guess this is the case for a 13 year old ski. Is there any other solution? I bought another harness, but does the same annoying 2 beeps and nothing more. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules