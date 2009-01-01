|
2005 Sea Doo GTI wiring harness
I have not had one of these in the shop since 2015. I took this one in by mistake. Every other one had the same problem: 2 beeps, won't crank and then 4 beeps. Once in a blue moon, I wiggle the wires and get a few seconds of cranking. Back in 2015 , I thought that Sea Doo was addressing this? Offering some kind of "adapter"??? I told the customer that after ten years , Sea Doo pretty much obsoletes their skis and does no support whatsoever. I guess this is the case for a 13 year old ski. Is there any other solution? I bought another harness, but does the same annoying 2 beeps and nothing more.
