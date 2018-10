Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 3 pc.1100 exhaust manifold?? #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,859 3 pc.1100 exhaust manifold?? Does anyone have exhaust outputs, that replace the OEM kawi 1100 manifold, that are used with a triple pipe type set up?

Someone, a while back had some and I hesitated on buying them. Now I'm kicking myself! I could fabricate a set...but would rather buy them. Last edited by RIDEH2O; Yesterday at 08:03 PM . 2017 Jet Jam Racing "Region 2" Sport GP Champion



i have but they come with triple pipes so mucho $$

the ones you're referring to were for ultra 150 so different.



the ones you're referring to were for ultra 150 so different. Last edited by restosud; Yesterday at 09:25 PM . #3 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,859 Re: 3 pc.1100 exhaust manifold?? Originally Posted by restosud Originally Posted by i have but they come with triple pipes so mucho $$



the ones you're referring to were for ultra 150 so different. 2017 Jet Jam Racing "Region 2" Sport GP Champion



