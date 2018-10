Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: HP loss at altitude #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 58 Posts 2,502 Blog Entries 6 HP loss at altitude Sea Level % of HP Lost Remaining % of HP Comments 0 ft 0 100% 500 ft 1.5% 98.5% 1000 ft 3.0% 97.0% 1500 ft 4.5% 95.5% 2000 ft 6.0% 94.0% 2500 ft 7.5% 92.5% 3000 ft 9.0% 91.0% 3500 ft 10.5% 89.5% Cool WF 4000 ft 12.0% 88.0% Common WF 4500 ft 13.5% 86.5% Hot WF 5000 ft 15.0% 85.0% 5500 ft 16.5% 83.5% Hot day in AZ, CA. 6000 ft 18.0% 82% 6500 ft 19.5% 80.5% 7000 ft 21.0% 79.0% 7500 ft 22.5% 77.5% 8000 ft 24.0% 76.0% 8500 ft 25.5% 74.5% 9000 ft 27.0% 73.0% Last edited by wmazz; Yesterday at 08:09 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Re: HP loss at altitude

Air density is a bigger Factor than how high one is above the sea. The air where I live can be over 3k one day and -2000 the very next. Most airports have a phone number for Atis (weather) that gives density of the air. Its a very important number for all pilots, lets em know how much power and lift the plane will have. Needed number crucial to figuring out takeoff and Landing distances to the foot as well as if you will make it over the 50' tree at the end of the runway.



