 Routing cooling lines
  Today, 07:29 PM
    tko
    tko is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    39

    Routing cooling lines

    Hi... i am in need of of some suggestions of how fo run my cooling lines on my x2. It is an able performance motor that was just rebuild with a new factory pipe and a port matched West coast manifold with dual cooling nipples .


    On my head I have 2 nipples on the coupler side and 3 on the flywheel side.

    Manifold two cooling nipples tee'd to 1 line.

    Where should I run the cooling line from pump? And where should I run the extra fitting? 20181023_183746.jpg20181023_183854.jpg
  Today, 07:59 PM
    CALJET
    CALJET is online now
    PWCToday Newbie CALJET's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    ONTARIO,CANADA
    Posts
    9

    Re: Routing cooling lines

    This may help you
    x2 exhaust.jpg
    x2 exhaust.jpg
  Today, 08:17 PM
    tko
    tko is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    39

    Re: Routing cooling lines

    Thanks

    That's how I have the manifold currently routed.

    Should I run the 3 extra fittings on the head each to it's own pisser. Right now I have 1 going to the head pipe and 1 for the flush kit.

    I'm not sure if I should be running the extra fitting on the head to somewhere on the exhaust or manifold or just connect the 2 fittings together (with a tee'd flush fitting) and run 1 or 2 pissers from the head.

    Seem to be so many options.

    Thanks for your help
