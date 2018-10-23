|
Routing cooling lines
Hi... i am in need of of some suggestions of how fo run my cooling lines on my x2. It is an able performance motor that was just rebuild with a new factory pipe and a port matched West coast manifold with dual cooling nipples .
On my head I have 2 nipples on the coupler side and 3 on the flywheel side.
Manifold two cooling nipples tee'd to 1 line.
Where should I run the cooling line from pump? And where should I run the extra fitting? 20181023_183746.jpg20181023_183854.jpg
Thanks
That's how I have the manifold currently routed.
Should I run the 3 extra fittings on the head each to it's own pisser. Right now I have 1 going to the head pipe and 1 for the flush kit.
I'm not sure if I should be running the extra fitting on the head to somewhere on the exhaust or manifold or just connect the 2 fittings together (with a tee'd flush fitting) and run 1 or 2 pissers from the head.
Seem to be so many options.
Thanks for your help
