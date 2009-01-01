 2016 Seadoo RXP 300x 1 hour 3 year warranty still on MSO
  1. Today, 06:29 PM #1
    chev-hell
    2016 Seadoo RXP 300x 1 hour 3 year warranty still on MSO

    I just picked up a new white 300x rxp from auction, I had them start the warranty now for 3 years.. has 1 hour on it currently in Atlanta, but will be in Dallas in about a week... again, it's a new machine...
    Krenn Power Sports
    707 North Fwy. Ste. 107
    Ft.Worth,Tx 76102
    Krennpowersports@gmail.com
  2. Today, 06:30 PM #2
    chev-hell
    Re: 2016 Seadoo RXP 300x 1 hour 3 year warranty still on MSO

    $12,500... or save $350 if you can pick up before it's shipped from Atlanta
    Krenn Power Sports
    707 North Fwy. Ste. 107
    Ft.Worth,Tx 76102
    Krennpowersports@gmail.com
  3. Today, 07:47 PM #3
    kartracer41
    Re: 2016 Seadoo RXP 300x 1 hour 3 year warranty still on MSO

    if you don't have it on green hulk.com that would be the place to sell it.
    RGR Racing.com
