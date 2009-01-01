Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: intermittent spark JS 550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location cali Age 54 Posts 5 intermittent spark JS 550 Hey techies, i am experiencing intermittent spark with a reed motor, sparks strong and runs good when it does spark. Stator ohm checks are to spec, so far I have tried a different CDI - no change, removed flywheel and stator cleaned and inspected stator for potential grounds, found none and flywheel looks new, so reinstalled them with new molex connectors and sparked at first then stopped, then tried replacing whole ebox with a spare and got spark at first then nothing. so far i have replaced everything but the stator and flywheel, stators are expensive and i don't have a spare one so at this point i guess i could try a different flywheel to see if i get a consistent spark, oh also removed the stop relay from the circuit and that wasn't it, so i am at a loss now and thought i would open it up to suggestions from the forum, please help. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,171 Re: intermittent spark JS 550 Did you try with stop switch disconnected? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules