So I have a 750 SSXi engine and electronics in my X2 went out to the Pismo free ride this last weekend and in the surf my start switch started acting up a little bit while I was out there had to push up several times to get it to work and now after washing the ski when I try to start it I may get one Spark or not at all and occasionally it will run took the stop switch apart and cleaned the contacts that were corroded but didn't help. I believe the stop circuit is causing this after reading a few threads since I get the single spark right when you hit the button, any one ever figure out what causes the one and then none spark?