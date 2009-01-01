|
Kawi 750 SXI Parts, Prop CDI Stator
Selling a Jetski Solutions rebuilt stator $75, Aireltek CDI $50, Prop Solas Super Camber model KE SC-I, Prop is in as new condition $75. Buyer pays shipping an PP fees unless a friend or family.
Re: Kawi 750 SXI Parts, Prop CDI Stator
Ill take the stator. Text me 2038935756
