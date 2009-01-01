 Kawi 750 SXI Parts, Prop CDI Stator
  Today, 12:13 PM #1
    SF SJ RN
    SF SJ RN is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    SoCal
    Posts
    5

    Kawi 750 SXI Parts, Prop CDI Stator

    Selling a Jetski Solutions rebuilt stator $75, Aireltek CDI $50, Prop Solas Super Camber model KE SC-I, Prop is in as new condition $75. Buyer pays shipping an PP fees unless a friend or family.
  Today, 01:50 PM #2
    Mikespo12
    Mikespo12 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    26
    Posts
    107

    Re: Kawi 750 SXI Parts, Prop CDI Stator

    Ill take the stator. Text me 2038935756


