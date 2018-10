Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Boyesen Reeds for A Kawasaki 1100 STX DI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Australia Posts 5 Boyesen Reeds for A Kawasaki 1100 STX DI HI,







Could you please tell me What Boyesen Power reeds I need for a 2001 Kawasaki 1100 Stx DI Jetski. ( Fuel injected 3 cylinder.



It has Direct fuel injection. Not Carby!







As I'm a little confused as MOST places say to Use Part No: Boyesen : 021 and on ANOTHER site it says to use Part No: 036.



http://www.pwcengine.com/products/Ka...sen-Reeds.html





Please can you clarify this AS i'M A LITTLE CONFUSED.



Also will I notice a improvement in throttle response and power?









Any Help Much Appreciated







Aaron Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules