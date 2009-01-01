Thread: Sunk ski

 Sunk ski
Sunk ski

    Couchrider
    Sunk ski

    My friend sunk a ski on the trailer at the dock while unloading his other ski.

    Long story short. One ski had a modded exhaust and a rigged up cap covering the hole in the pump tunnel. Cap broke, ski flooded. Water in the intake and crank case.

    Flipped it over in the yard and cranked it over and got out as much water as possible. It took a while but I was able to fire it up and let it run on the hose for 20 min then fogged it.

    I cant get the factory exhaust pieces on for a few more days, so we cant run it to get the case dry. If I run it on the hose every day and fog it, will that be sufficient to keep it from rusting the crank till I can get it back on the water next weekend?


    johnlam940
    Re: Sunk ski

    Sounds like a good plan to me. Remember to keep your driveline bearings cool while running on the trailer/out of water
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Sunk ski

    Year make model
