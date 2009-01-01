Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Sunk ski #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 278 Sunk ski My friend sunk a ski on the trailer at the dock while unloading his other ski.



Long story short. One ski had a modded exhaust and a rigged up cap covering the hole in the pump tunnel. Cap broke, ski flooded. Water in the intake and crank case.



Flipped it over in the yard and cranked it over and got out as much water as possible. It took a while but I was able to fire it up and let it run on the hose for 20 min then fogged it.



I cant get the factory exhaust pieces on for a few more days, so we cant run it to get the case dry. If I run it on the hose every day and fog it, will that be sufficient to keep it from rusting the crank till I can get it back on the water next weekend?





Sounds like a good plan to me. Remember to keep your driveline bearings cool while running on the trailer/out of water

