Ok,
So I am a pretty big guy (6ft 7in tall 245lbs). I was told I really need a 750 SX or SXI to get going on these standups. I am 41 and in pretty good shape so I am thinking I can handle the fun of a standup.
The question is this one...Asking $2200 (negotiable) for this guy and I am having my doubts on the pealing you see in the pictures where the decal and paint is coming off. The black color underneath the top coat and decal is primer I am told...but what do you guys think? Also, check out the the pics of the paint coming off the bottom the hull as well. I will be using this in salt water and really want a plug and play ski.
As always, thanks for the help!!!