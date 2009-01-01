 1995 SXI Should I buy?
  Today, 07:00 PM #1
    1995 SXI Should I buy?

    Ok,
    So I am a pretty big guy (6ft 7in tall 245lbs). I was told I really need a 750 SX or SXI to get going on these standups. I am 41 and in pretty good shape so I am thinking I can handle the fun of a standup.
    The question is this one...Asking $2200 (negotiable) for this guy and I am having my doubts on the pealing you see in the pictures where the decal and paint is coming off. The black color underneath the top coat and decal is primer I am told...but what do you guys think? Also, check out the the pics of the paint coming off the bottom the hull as well. I will be using this in salt water and really want a plug and play ski.

    As always, thanks for the help!!!
  Today, 09:24 PM #2
    Re: 1995 SXI Should I buy?

    Nice choice, but that 'blackness' looks like mildew perhaps?
    My first ski, I wanted three things after a few rides: 1. power 2. some extra power 3. more oomph.
    I've seen 300+ pounders ride 300cc JS hulls, I don't know why but they did & do.
    The smallest ski for you would be a 650sx. Heavy & bullet proof. The SXi is the same only porkier & more power.
  Today, 10:18 PM #3
    Re: 1995 SXI Should I buy?

    The delamination is a concern for sure. Do you know if it started after an impact? It has a $150 decal kit on it so was it repaired? The bracket that is holding the throttle bracket needs to be replaced with the original because it supports the pipe too.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
