1995 SXI Should I buy?

So I am a pretty big guy (6ft 7in tall 245lbs). I was told I really need a 750 SX or SXI to get going on these standups. I am 41 and in pretty good shape so I am thinking I can handle the fun of a standup.

The question is this one...Asking $2200 (negotiable) for this guy and I am having my doubts on the pealing you see in the pictures where the decal and paint is coming off. The black color underneath the top coat and decal is primer I am told...but what do you guys think? Also, check out the the pics of the paint coming off the bottom the hull as well. I will be using this in salt water and really want a plug and play ski.



Attached Images

44535965_696795180687051_6462890637527089152_n.jpg (865.5 KB, 13 views) 44587774_678131722562123_7411487400968323072_n.jpg (1.01 MB, 10 views)

44587774_678131722562123_7411487400968323072_n.jpg (1.01 MB, 10 views) 44510328_357813841462551_4394434765730611200_n.jpg (289.0 KB, 10 views)

44510328_357813841462551_4394434765730611200_n.jpg (289.0 KB, 10 views) 44460243_532234010572592_5602061771297783808_n.jpg (1.60 MB, 14 views)

44460243_532234010572592_5602061771297783808_n.jpg (1.60 MB, 14 views) 44452571_257051104994306_5262241051145404416_n.jpg (1,000.8 KB, 13 views)

44452571_257051104994306_5262241051145404416_n.jpg (1,000.8 KB, 13 views) 44456711_264145617578176_104109405959618560_n.jpg (848.2 KB, 13 views)

Nice choice, but that 'blackness' looks like mildew perhaps?

My first ski, I wanted three things after a few rides: 1. power 2. some extra power 3. more oomph.

I've seen 300+ pounders ride 300cc JS hulls, I don't know why but they did & do.

