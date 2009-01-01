Located in southern New Hampshire
The ski run greats. The Rhaas big pump kit was done over a year ago but has about 4 hours of use on it. When the kit was installed all new motor mounts, water and fuel lines were installed. Turf is in overall good shape, couple corners lifting but easily fixed. 43 total hours since the 750 engine was put in, full engine rebuild was done at 30 hours. Don't need to sell, just sick of seeing it sit as its a spare ski.
Only trades I would consider are for a yami power factor pipe or a yami skat 155 mag pump. I am firm on the price. I will part the ski out if it doesn't sell. I live on the lake, test rides are easy if you're willing to get chilly.
-750 big pin with 750 electronics
-Rhaas 750 pump kit with 750SX pump, stock SXR prop and bored 650 nozzle
-PJS head
-PJS 3 piece exhaust
-PJS exhaust manifold
-Westcoast single carb intake mani with SBN44 w/primer kit, Hot Products F/A
-Supertrapp water box
-JRE steering plate
- brand new lizard ski lock on grips (not pictured)
-PLD hand pole, -2" - some of the welds cracked (early PLD pole), pole has been through bolted and works fine. Pivot bushings have been upgraded to brass and steering bushings have been updated to delrin. Both done recently.
-JRE 550/750 conversion plate
-Jetlyne hull braces
-tubbies
-limiting rope/cable
-hour meter
-bilge pump