 93 550/750SX Conversion with Rhaas big pump kit - $2500
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 11:38 PM #1
    B.Mag
    B.Mag is offline
    PWCToday Newbie B.Mag's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    Pelham, NH
    Age
    27
    Posts
    25

    93 550/750SX Conversion with Rhaas big pump kit - $2500

    Located in southern New Hampshire

    The ski run greats. The Rhaas big pump kit was done over a year ago but has about 4 hours of use on it. When the kit was installed all new motor mounts, water and fuel lines were installed. Turf is in overall good shape, couple corners lifting but easily fixed. 43 total hours since the 750 engine was put in, full engine rebuild was done at 30 hours. Don't need to sell, just sick of seeing it sit as its a spare ski.
    Only trades I would consider are for a yami power factor pipe or a yami skat 155 mag pump. I am firm on the price. I will part the ski out if it doesn't sell. I live on the lake, test rides are easy if you're willing to get chilly.

    -750 big pin with 750 electronics
    -Rhaas 750 pump kit with 750SX pump, stock SXR prop and bored 650 nozzle
    -PJS head
    -PJS 3 piece exhaust
    -PJS exhaust manifold
    -Westcoast single carb intake mani with SBN44 w/primer kit, Hot Products F/A
    -Supertrapp water box
    -JRE steering plate
    - brand new lizard ski lock on grips (not pictured)
    -PLD hand pole, -2" - some of the welds cracked (early PLD pole), pole has been through bolted and works fine. Pivot bushings have been upgraded to brass and steering bushings have been updated to delrin. Both done recently.
    -JRE 550/750 conversion plate
    -Jetlyne hull braces
    -tubbies
    -limiting rope/cable
    -hour meter
    -bilge pump

    Last edited by B.Mag; Yesterday at 11:41 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:27 AM #2
    PhilthyPhil
    PhilthyPhil is offline
    PWCToday Regular PhilthyPhil's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    30
    Posts
    102

    Re: 93 550/750SX Conversion with Rhaas big pump kit - $2500

    I would be all over this if it was closer!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:48 AM #3
    B.Mag
    B.Mag is offline
    PWCToday Newbie B.Mag's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    Pelham, NH
    Age
    27
    Posts
    25

    Re: 93 550/750SX Conversion with Rhaas big pump kit - $2500

    I can ship it at your expense.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 