Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 550sx 650u conversion 750 pump $2300- NJ #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location Brick, NJ Posts 611 1992 550sx 650u conversion 750 pump $2300- NJ '92 550sx with 650 motor and 750 pump conversion. Ski has a ton of mods:



650 motor with Rhass conversion plates- 160 psi per hole

Red Keihin 42 carb w/ oem 650sx flame arrestor

Stock 650 pipe with pipe mod

Factory Pipe 550 aluminum waterbox

SJP oversized gas tank with stainless pickups

Stock 550 ebox with 650 voltage regulator and 650 starter solenoid

750 pump w/ Rhass conversion kit, Skat 9/17 big hub swirl impeller

Westcoast 2 bar 750 intake grate

Finned Rhass rideplate

Jettrom mats

Pole spring

JRE quick steer plate and adjustable handlebars

ODI grips

PJS finger throttle



This ski rips. Electric conversion was done using oem style bullet connectors and stock 550 stator connector for a clean waterproof install. Only reason I am selling is I need to thin the herd. Ski is registered to me in NJ with transferable registration. Ski does not come with a battery.



IMG_1504.jpgIMG_1505.jpgIMG_1506.jpgIMG_1507.jpgIMG_1508.jpgIMG_1509.jpgIMG_1510.jpgIMG_1511.jpgIMG_1512.jpgIMG_1513.jpgIMG_1514.jpgIMG_1515.jpgIMG_1516.jpgIMG_1517.jpgIMG_1518.jpg 1988 650sx - ground up resto, RAD flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPH

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=88+650sx

1992 550sx "567" ground up resto, Group K sleeper ported 650, 750 pump w/ Skat 9/17, Sudco 42, stock mod pipe, RAD flywheel, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads- 48.5 mph

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=92+550sx

2009 SXR- ​ bone stock - ground up resto, RAD flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPHground up resto, Group K sleeper ported 650, 750 pump w/ Skat 9/17, Sudco 42, stock mod pipe, RAD flywheel, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads- 48.5 mph​ bone stock Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules