'92 550sx with 650 motor and 750 pump conversion. Ski has a ton of mods:
650 motor with Rhass conversion plates- 160 psi per hole
Red Keihin 42 carb w/ oem 650sx flame arrestor
Stock 650 pipe with pipe mod
Factory Pipe 550 aluminum waterbox
SJP oversized gas tank with stainless pickups
Stock 550 ebox with 650 voltage regulator and 650 starter solenoid
750 pump w/ Rhass conversion kit, Skat 9/17 big hub swirl impeller
Westcoast 2 bar 750 intake grate
Finned Rhass rideplate
Jettrom mats
Pole spring
JRE quick steer plate and adjustable handlebars
ODI grips
PJS finger throttle
This ski rips. Electric conversion was done using oem style bullet connectors and stock 550 stator connector for a clean waterproof install. Only reason I am selling is I need to thin the herd. Ski is registered to me in NJ with transferable registration. Ski does not come with a battery.
IMG_1504.jpgIMG_1505.jpgIMG_1506.jpgIMG_1507.jpgIMG_1508.jpgIMG_1509.jpgIMG_1510.jpgIMG_1511.jpgIMG_1512.jpgIMG_1513.jpgIMG_1514.jpgIMG_1515.jpgIMG_1516.jpgIMG_1517.jpgIMG_1518.jpg