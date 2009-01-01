|
|
-
750sxi build question!!!!!
So Im building an sxi pro. Im using parts all different 750s. Sx, sxi, and sxi pro. I have everything in and I went to drop the motor in I noticed the motor was sitting back about 1 further then my other 750 sxi pro. Then I heard one of the Kawasakis has a different firewall. Anyone know what my problem is and the right parts Id need to make it all right?
-
Re: 750sxi build question!!!!!
did you use a sxipro shaft?
-
Re: 750sxi build question!!!!!
I got the ski in pieces I’m not sure what shaft I have. I don’t have the pump in so I can’t tell where I have to be on that but what shat would I need to use?
-
Re: 750sxi build question!!!!!
The sxi pro has a 1 inch longer intake grate than the sx/sxi. I believe the motor in the PRO is moved forward 1 inch compared to the Sx/sxi and therefore has a longer driveshaft.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules