So Im building an sxi pro. Im using parts all different 750s. Sx, sxi, and sxi pro. I have everything in and I went to drop the motor in I noticed the motor was sitting back about 1 further then my other 750 sxi pro. Then I heard one of the Kawasakis has a different firewall. Anyone know what my problem is and the right parts Id need to make it all right?

did you use a sxipro shaft?

I got the ski in pieces I'm not sure what shaft I have. I don't have the pump in so I can't tell where I have to be on that but what shat would I need to use?

The sxi pro has a 1 inch longer intake grate than the sx/sxi. I believe the motor in the PRO is moved forward 1 inch compared to the Sx/sxi and therefore has a longer driveshaft.

