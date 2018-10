Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2016 sxr 1100 wwr hull #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location VISALIA, CEN. CAL. Posts 199 2016 sxr 1100 wwr hull 2016 WWR SXR 1100 (Craig Warner hull made for a few years)

Light weight hull w/ integrated tubbies 2 wide tray. Stock Kawasaki 1100 motor w/clean up port job, ADA head 30 cc domes, pump gas, 46 MIKUNI carb set up from Ultimate Watercraft. Skat mag pmp w/trim nozzle. TBM hood, all the good stuff and all new when built ski in 2016. See pics for details or email me dmdesigns1@aol.com Attached Images D5460A23-9BFD-468D-9CCC-A2360587404C.jpeg (1.91 MB, 6 views)

Re: 2016 sxr 1100 wwr hull top speed on that beautiful beast? Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com

