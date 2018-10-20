 Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi jet Dynamics ride plate and blowsion hull extensions
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:00 PM #1
    Epic ind
    Epic ind is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Arizona
    Age
    32
    Posts
    6

    Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi jet Dynamics ride plate and blowsion hull extensions

    Will fit all 750 sx and sxi, not sxi pro
    Jet Dynamics extended concave ride plate $85
    Blowsion carbon fiber hull exentions $75
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:56 PM #2
    critracer
    critracer is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Kalamazoo, Michigan
    Posts
    186

    Re: Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi jet Dynamics ride plate and blowsion hull extensions

    Pm'd you.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 