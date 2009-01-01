|
New Piston Prototype Design With No Outside Wrist Pin Hole
This helps minimize the "Short-Circuiting" thru the Wrist Pin Hole (cross-mixing and flow disruption of fresh Intake Fuel Mixture) that happens when both Exhaust Port and Transfer Ports are open.
Cool Idea: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEaE6BHyjzg
Perhaps, it would be cheaper to cap the Wrist Pin Holes...
Pro Engine Builders please provide feedback on these ideas. Thanks.
Re: New Piston Prototype Design With No Outside Wrist Pin Hole
Maybe produce a "Wrist Pin Welch Plug"?
Does the Wrist Pin need Internal cooling from the Fresh Fuel Mixture?
