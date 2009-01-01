 New Piston Prototype Design With No Outside Wrist Pin Hole
  Today, 12:16 PM #1
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Resident Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,066

    New Piston Prototype Design With No Outside Wrist Pin Hole

    This helps minimize the "Short-Circuiting" thru the Wrist Pin Hole (cross-mixing and flow disruption of fresh Intake Fuel Mixture) that happens when both Exhaust Port and Transfer Ports are open.

    Cool Idea: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEaE6BHyjzg

    Perhaps, it would be cheaper to cap the Wrist Pin Holes...

    Pro Engine Builders please provide feedback on these ideas. Thanks.
  Today, 12:56 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Resident Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,066

    Re: New Piston Prototype Design With No Outside Wrist Pin Hole

    Maybe produce a "Wrist Pin Welch Plug"?

    Does the Wrist Pin need Internal cooling from the Fresh Fuel Mixture?
