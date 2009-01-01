 1991 550 sx
pxctoday

Thread: 1991 550 sx

  Today, 07:36 AM #1
    troy boy
    troy boy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    55
    Posts
    2,127

    1991 550 sx

    pics coming, has been sitting for some time, has intake grate ride plate prop bars and pole spring and steering plate.and a few other bits on it, not sure what its worth will consider offers has fla title
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
  Today, 07:50 AM #2
    matt888
    matt888 is offline
    PWCToday Guru matt888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    CENTRAL FL
    Age
    50
    Posts
    461

    Thumbs up Re: 1991 550 sx

    Should be worth $900-1500 the better shape the better price, clean it up and post a lot of pictures.
  Today, 07:51 AM #3
    troy boy
    troy boy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    55
    Posts
    2,127

    Re: 1991 550 sx

    IMG_1527.JPGIMG_1533.JPGIMG_1531.JPGIMG_1536.JPGIMG_1530.JPGIMG_1534.JPG
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
  Today, 07:51 AM #4
    troy boy
    troy boy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    55
    Posts
    2,127

    Re: 1991 550 sx

    raining here now will get more
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
