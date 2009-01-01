 Feeler: 2003 SXR hood
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 04:05 PM #1
    RacerX1606
    RacerX1606 is offline
    PWCToday Regular RacerX1606's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    La Salle,Illinois
    Posts
    96

    Feeler: 2003 SXR hood

    looking to replace or repair my hood due to a crack in one of the corners and some nicks and dings. Whats a hood worth now adays for this ski ?
    Also the shroud around the gas cap needs replaced? any ideas on who has body parts around ?
    Sent from my IBomb
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:06 PM #2
    madd_dips
    madd_dips is online now
    Resident Guru madd_dips's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Miami Beach
    Posts
    1,101

    Re: Feeler: 2003 SXR hood

    I have a nice stock hood from. Shoot me a pm
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:16 PM #3
    bird
    bird is offline
    I dream skis bird's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    La Crosse right on the RIVER
    Age
    34
    Posts
    713

    Re: Feeler: 2003 SXR hood

    Used OEM Hood: $200-$300?
    Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors

    Wooka Wooka Wookay. Let's Fing Rage!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 