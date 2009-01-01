 Thinking about cleaning up the pile of X2 hulls behind the shop
  Today, 02:46 PM #1
    Twinturbostang
    Twinturbostang is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Twinturbostang's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    12,463

    Thinking about cleaning up the pile of X2 hulls behind the shop

    Not looking to just go stick them on craigslist but if anyone is looking for an X2 I have a bunch of hulls here in CT and piles of parts. Hit me up if anyone is looking. and yes I know I didnt put this in the forsale section. Since its all X2 hulls I know this is where we all hang out.
    RAD DUDES
    www.RadDudesFI.com
    www.Jetskiporn.com
    95 X2 Kawi Dasa Powered , Last one of the Era http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=223257
    I sell drugs to support my Ski addiction
  Today, 02:49 PM #2
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    PWCToday Guru DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    38
    Posts
    462

    Re: Thinking about cleaning up the pile of X2 hulls behind the shop

    How many do you have?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 03:43 PM #3
    Twinturbostang
    Twinturbostang is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Twinturbostang's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    12,463

    Re: Thinking about cleaning up the pile of X2 hulls behind the shop

    Maybe 8 and 1 vintage race hull
    RAD DUDES
    www.RadDudesFI.com
    www.Jetskiporn.com
    95 X2 Kawi Dasa Powered , Last one of the Era http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=223257
    I sell drugs to support my Ski addiction
  Today, 03:50 PM #4
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    PWCToday Guru DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    38
    Posts
    462

    Re: Thinking about cleaning up the pile of X2 hulls behind the shop

    What a vintage race hull


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
