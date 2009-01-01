|
Thinking about cleaning up the pile of X2 hulls behind the shop
Not looking to just go stick them on craigslist but if anyone is looking for an X2 I have a bunch of hulls here in CT and piles of parts. Hit me up if anyone is looking. and yes I know I didnt put this in the forsale section. Since its all X2 hulls I know this is where we all hang out.
Re: Thinking about cleaning up the pile of X2 hulls behind the shop
How many do you have?
Re: Thinking about cleaning up the pile of X2 hulls behind the shop
Maybe 8 and 1 vintage race hull
Re: Thinking about cleaning up the pile of X2 hulls behind the shop
What a vintage race hull
