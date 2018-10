Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR Props cut for 650 pumps #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2008 Location CT Posts 12,463 SXR Props cut for 650 pumps These stock sxr props are getting harder to find and I get DMs asking for them all the time. Just found 2 and cut them to fit the X2 650 pumps. This is a must have for the 750 swap guys. http://www.raddudesfi.com/raddudesfi..._SXR_Prop.html

