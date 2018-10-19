Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: waverunner 800 XLT waterjet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Houston Age 36 Posts 1 waverunner 800 XLT waterjet Hello everyone, I recently purchased a single owner XLT800 with the 66E engine and 66V water pump.

The original owner reported the ski would not start/ not turn over.... Ski has been sitting for past 1.5 yrs on the trailer outside. Overall, the boat is on good shape. I got a fair price on it, because of the issues with it.....

Mechanically it has issues.....

The part that has me beating my head against the wall is the water pump. I was able to remove the entire unit from the ski, housings, drive line, intermediate shaft...etc.

It was very difficult as the corrosive nature of saltwater had done its work well....



The pump wear ring has swollen in the housing and jammed the blades of the impeller against it!!! From what i read here, that is a common problem and I have located the after market wear ring housing that can accommodate the plastic wear ring. The impeller seems in good shape as is the driveshaft, bearings and such....



I cant seem to get the current wear ringIMG_20181019_084430141.jpg housing, along with the pump/driveshaft to separate from the housing. I have found replacement pumps on eBay and such, but before dropping $$$ i would like to get ya'lls opinion on it....I have attached a picture showing what is stuck together....



Should I struggle with trying to separate them or just get a used setup from eBay???



