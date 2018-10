Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RAVE valves - 2003 XP DI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location NY Posts 28 RAVE valves - 2003 XP DI As you prob can tell i am still going through these skis from top to bottom. One machine i am getting about 6k rpm and the other 4900-5000 and almost like a misfire.

Is it possible its the RAVE, how do i test. There is some confusion whether they are driven by vacuum or the air compressor. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

