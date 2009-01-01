Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 FX HO engine compatibility #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2008 Location Manchester TN Age 32 Posts 805 2007 FX HO engine compatibility So I ended up with a nice low hour 07 FX HO ski, but the motor has been pulled (long story), but the ski only has like 50 hours and looks really nice. I was wondering what year motors would fit in this ski or if it would even be worth it to put back together. all the electronics and most of the exhaust and the air box are there but motor, fuel injection, etc are gone. what do you guys think? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

