Wave Venture on trailer in Jacksonville $350
I bought a trailer for my sailboat and it came with a wave venture in decent shape. It has dual carbs but the seat foam is shot. There is a new seat cover for it still in the packaging. Pulled the spark plugs and seems like the pistons r seized. Hull is in pretty good shape, no repairs and very minimual scratching on the bottom. Impeller is nearly perfect. The ski will come on a galvanized trailer but not the one its on right now. Trailer it comes with would eventually need an axle and springs but i use it with my 400lb sailboat right now.
$350 take it. I dont have a title for it.
