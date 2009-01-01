 Fabricating Your Own High Performance Cone Pipe
  Today, 11:03 AM
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Resident Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,062

    Fabricating Your Own High Performance Cone Pipe

    Upon hearing that one of my favorite Two-Stroke Heroes, Tim Tynan of TNT Performance, Master Two-Stroke Engine and Master Cone Pipe Builder will no longer fabricate those super cool exotic Cone Pipes, it's time to find talented new Craftsmen, Machinists and Welders that can carry the Torch for the next generations.

    To this endeavor, I'm sharing the following:

    Since the hardest part of Cone Pipe Fabrication is rolling the flat sheet metal into Cones(an Art in itself and very time-consuming), you can order them ready made at http://www.coneeng.com/conical_products.html

    Also from Cone Engineering : Cone & Megaphone List and Price.pdf Custom Cone Request (worksheet).pdf

    Pipe Tuned Length Design Nomograph: Exhaust_nomograph 1.pdf

    Pipe Design Software: https://buildandclick.com/html/tuned_pipe.html

    Flat Cone Template Calculator: http://craig-russell.co.uk/demos/cone_calculator/
  Today, 12:18 PM
    rhyno857
    rhyno857 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie rhyno857's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Nova Scotia
    Posts
    27

    Re: Fabricating Your Own High Performance Cone Pipe

    Awesome post! I've been thinking of making a custom pipe for a 750 build I'm planning and this should help the design a lot.
  Today, 12:48 PM
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Resident Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,062

    Re: Fabricating Your Own High Performance Cone Pipe

    Test-fitting a Prototype Pipe:

    Exhaust Pipe Fab 1.JPG
    Exhaust Pipe Fab 2.JPG
    Exhaust Pipe Fab 3.JPG
    Exhaust Pipe Fab 4.JPG
    Exhaust Pipe Fab 5.JPG
