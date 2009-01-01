|
|
-
Resident Guru
Fabricating Your Own High Performance Cone Pipe
Upon hearing that one of my favorite Two-Stroke Heroes, Tim Tynan of TNT Performance, Master Two-Stroke Engine and Master Cone Pipe Builder will no longer fabricate those super cool exotic Cone Pipes, it's time to find talented new Craftsmen, Machinists and Welders that can carry the Torch for the next generations.
To this endeavor, I'm sharing the following:
Since the hardest part of Cone Pipe Fabrication is rolling the flat sheet metal into Cones(an Art in itself and very time-consuming), you can order them ready made at http://www.coneeng.com/conical_products.html
Also from Cone Engineering : Cone & Megaphone List and Price.pdf Custom Cone Request (worksheet).pdf
Pipe Tuned Length Design Nomograph: Exhaust_nomograph 1.pdf
Pipe Design Software: https://buildandclick.com/html/tuned_pipe.html
Flat Cone Template Calculator: http://craig-russell.co.uk/demos/cone_calculator/
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Fabricating Your Own High Performance Cone Pipe
Awesome post! I've been thinking of making a custom pipe for a 750 build I'm planning and this should help the design a lot.
-
Resident Guru
Re: Fabricating Your Own High Performance Cone Pipe
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules