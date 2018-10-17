 Mikuni carb identification
  Today, 01:54 PM #1
    Stz11792
    Mikuni carb identification

    So I ordered a rebuild kit as per what the manual says it is. A few of the gaskets just seem wrong on the pump side. The first o ring doesnt line up, everyone I see presses into some grooving
    Could someone help..
  Today, 02:07 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Mikuni carb identification

    What size carburetor? That's not a 38mm, so is it a 44mm or 46mm?

    One Mikuni kit is good for either a 38mm or 44mm; there's a separate kit for a 46mm carb...
  Today, 02:17 PM #3
    Stz11792
    Re: Mikuni carb identification

    44 sorry!
  Today, 02:19 PM #4
    Myself
    Re: Mikuni carb identification

    The early Yamaha 44s didn't have the o'ring on the pump side, gaskets only.
