Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Mikuni carb identification #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Nj Age 25 Posts 5 Mikuni carb identification So I ordered a rebuild kit as per what the manual says it is. A few of the gaskets just seem wrong on the pump side. The first o ring doesnt line up, everyone I see presses into some grooving

What size carburetor? That's not a 38mm, so is it a 44mm or 46mm?

One Mikuni kit is good for either a 38mm or 44mm; there's a separate kit for a 46mm carb...



44 sorry!

Re: Mikuni carb identification The early Yamaha 44s didn't have the o'ring on the pump side, gaskets only.



