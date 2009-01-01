Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 ss runs great but will not re start in water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location BC Age 52 Posts 1 750 ss runs great but will not re start in water I found a deal on a 750 ss for $700. I took the ski out and it starts great when the pump is out of the water, drop the ski in the water and it idles and runs strong. Turn the ski off and it will not start, lift the pump out of the water and the ski starts first try and drop it back in water get on it and ride away no issues. It is a small pin stock motor with a primer. The ski is all stock except for a skat trak 9/17 prop. The starter is strong and turns the engine over strong in and out of water, the battery is new. Looking for possible cause? I used to race back in the late 80's and 90's, 550's and 750's and built my own stuff so I have experience working on the skis. Any help is appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 52 Posts 7,119 Re: 750 ss runs great but will not re start in water It definitely sounds like it doesn't crank over strongly/quickly with the pump in the water, contrary to what you mentioned. I would troubleshoot with the classic slow cranking sources, such as a bad battery (even though it's new), poor connections/cables, bad starter, etc. It's also possible that your compression is very low.



1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,164 Re: 750 ss runs great but will not re start in water Just based on it being a Kawi 750 I'm going to lean towards a weak stator. That's how it starts, then gets to a point there will be no spark.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

