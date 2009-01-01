|
Replacement of OEM Bolts with Stainless Steel Bolts
Recently read the following: "Watch which bolts you replace with stainless on the motor as you cant get stainless bolts to the correct torque setting, that's why they use plated high tensile bolts "
Is this correct? Why? Something to do with Galling?
Seeing that a lot of Riders replace the ugly rusty Factory Pipe Head Bolts with shiny Allen Stainless Steel Bolts, and also, I hear about many Exhaust Manifold bolts vibrating loose in Conversion Skis (e.g. Blaster 1100, SXR 1100),
I'm interested in knowing.
Re: Replacement of OEM Bolts with Stainless Steel Bolts
Head studs are the only fasteners I have had issues with as far as stainless bolts or studs stretching and/or breaking. I have heard of the head pipe to manifold issue, but have never experienced it myself and I have used plenty of the A/M stainless cap screws in that application.
