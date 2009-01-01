 Replacement of OEM Bolts with Stainless Steel Bolts
  Today, 10:22 AM
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Resident Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,055

    Replacement of OEM Bolts with Stainless Steel Bolts

    Recently read the following: "Watch which bolts you replace with stainless on the motor as you cant get stainless bolts to the correct torque setting, that's why they use plated high tensile bolts "

    Is this correct? Why? Something to do with Galling?

    Seeing that a lot of Riders replace the ugly rusty Factory Pipe Head Bolts with shiny Allen Stainless Steel Bolts, and also, I hear about many Exhaust Manifold bolts vibrating loose in Conversion Skis (e.g. Blaster 1100, SXR 1100),
    I'm interested in knowing.
  Today, 11:51 AM
    mcn6
    mcn6 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home mcn6's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    60
    Posts
    3,025

    Re: Replacement of OEM Bolts with Stainless Steel Bolts

    Head studs are the only fasteners I have had issues with as far as stainless bolts or studs stretching and/or breaking. I have heard of the head pipe to manifold issue, but have never experienced it myself and I have used plenty of the A/M stainless cap screws in that application.



