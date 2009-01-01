Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Replacement of OEM Bolts with Stainless Steel Bolts #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,055 Replacement of OEM Bolts with Stainless Steel Bolts Recently read the following: " Watch which bolts you replace with stainless on the motor as you cant get stainless bolts to the correct torque setting, that's why they use plated high tensile bolts "



Is this correct? Why? Something to do with Galling?



Seeing that a lot of Riders replace the ugly rusty Factory Pipe Head Bolts with shiny Allen Stainless Steel Bolts, and also, I hear about many Exhaust Manifold bolts vibrating loose in Conversion Skis (e.g. Blaster 1100, SXR 1100),

I'm interested in knowing. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 60 Posts 3,025 Re: Replacement of OEM Bolts with Stainless Steel Bolts Head studs are the only fasteners I have had issues with as far as stainless bolts or studs stretching and/or breaking. I have heard of the head pipe to manifold issue, but have never experienced it myself and I have used plenty of the A/M stainless cap screws in that application.





Home of Newmiller Machine Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules