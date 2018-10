Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Driveshaft Carrier Bearing 2003 XP DI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location NY Posts 23 Driveshaft Carrier Bearing 2003 XP DI I am planning to replace the carbon seal and boot tomorrow and inspect the carrier. How much play should be in the shaft at the carrier?



If i need to replace my carrier bearing forward of the carbon seal do i need a driveshaft alignment tool. I don't plan to move the engine. Can i just reinstall the shaft and then tighten the carrier down. I was under the impression the alignment tool and sleeve was used if you move the engine.

