 Js550 crankshaft part identification? [Help]
  Today, 10:40 PM #1
    b00st
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    IL
    Posts
    Js550 crankshaft part identification? [Help]

    So I have my '85 js550 crankshaft all disassembled for rebuild and I'm ready to order parts. Problem is I can't find one of the parts I actually need online.
    Pic http://i.imgur.com/XKGfmNI.jpg
    Does anybody know what this part is called and where I can find one? I'm talking about the middle part with the two outer o-rings and dowel pins. Mine fell and split in two.
    I'm assuming somebody must make them if there's companies out there rebuilding these cranks.
    Anyways, thanks a lot!
  Today, 11:13 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    Re: Js550 crankshaft part identification? [Help]

    The flame guard , aluminum with dowel and two o rings ? Gonna need a junk crank to get that part , it comes with new crank , not sold separately , maybe competative cranks might have a spare
  Today, 11:31 PM #3
    restosud
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    Re: Js550 crankshaft part identification? [Help]

    labyrinth seal needs the crank split apart for installation.
