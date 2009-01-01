Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Js550 crankshaft part identification? [Help] #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 51 Js550 crankshaft part identification? [Help] So I have my '85 js550 crankshaft all disassembled for rebuild and I'm ready to order parts. Problem is I can't find one of the parts I actually need online.

Pic http://i.imgur.com/XKGfmNI.jpg

Does anybody know what this part is called and where I can find one? I'm talking about the middle part with the two outer o-rings and dowel pins. Mine fell and split in two.

I'm assuming somebody must make them if there's companies out there rebuilding these cranks.

Anyways, thanks a lot! '85 JS550/750 : ~Small pin/dual carb~ (Completed 6-7-18)

The flame guard , aluminum with dowel and two o rings ? Gonna need a junk crank to get that part , it comes with new crank , not sold separately , maybe competative cranks might have a spare

labyrinth seal needs the crank split apart for installation.

