Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js550 hood repair #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 53 Posts 36 Js550 hood repair I have a chunk out of the left rear of my hood. Enough to not allow a watertight seal. What do I use to rebuild this? I haven't had much luck searching for the answer



fiberglass and epoxy add fillers if needed.do not use polyester resin.

