Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: turbo rebuild advice? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2005 Location Denial, VA Age 53 Posts 1,034 turbo rebuild advice? I have an 02 F12x which needs to have the turbo rebuilt (looks like bad bearings to me). I do not have a hydraulic press... thus I am thinking I do not have the right tools. Are there any shops out there which do a reasonable job for a reasonable price? I also have two Sea Doo superchargers which probably also need rebuilds. Thanks "Fame is fleeting although Obscurity last forever"

Napoleon #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2003 Location JACKSONVILLE FL. Posts 4,968 Blog Entries 1 Re: turbo rebuild advice? Check with Brian at Jet Ski Intl and see what he has. Honda Pilot NAVI

F150 4x4

3 '06 F12Xs

CR250

2 CR80s

1 XR100

2 PW50s

1 Vento Phantom 150

1 Honda SHI 150

'98 Allison Grandsport/Merc Racing 300 XS

Jax. Fl.



"Confidence is the feeling you have right before you fully understand the situation"



"The automated aircraft of the future will have a crew of two; a pilot and a dog".

The pilot is tasked with feeding the dog. The dog is to bite the pilot if he touches the controls.



