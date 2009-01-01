Im looking for a complete jet pump assy, in good used condition. I want one that was used only used in fresh water & has good vanes. Mine is trashed. Im also looking for a scat track impeller for it also. Im not sure what the correct pitch would be for this ski as its new to me and the impeller that was on it has no number on it.please let me know what you have & shipping will be to zip code 94947
thanks.