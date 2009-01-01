|
WTB complete pump assy, for 95 Kawi STS
Im looking for a complete jet pump assy, in good used condition. I want one that was used only used in fresh water & has good vanes. Mine is trashed. Im also looking for a scat track impeller for it also. Im not sure what the correct pitch would be for this ski as its new to me and the impeller that was on it has no number on it.please let me know what you have & shipping will be to zip code 94947
thanks.
