Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB complete pump assy, for 95 Kawi STS #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Novato Ca Posts 80 WTB complete pump assy, for 95 Kawi STS Im looking for a complete jet pump assy, in good used condition. I want one that was used only used in fresh water & has good vanes. Mine is trashed. Im also looking for a scat track impeller for it also. Im not sure what the correct pitch would be for this ski as its new to me and the impeller that was on it has no number on it.please let me know what you have & shipping will be to zip code 94947

thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules