Troubleshooting 2000 GSX RFI
Hello all. I just bought a 2000 GSX RFI for backup parts for my wife's 99 GSX RFI. I bought it knowing it is not running well. It will only start when I hold it at half throttle then it will only run for about 5 seconds and shut off. It as also back fired when trying to start.
I would like to get it running correctly or at least know what is wrong before I break it down.
This what I know.
1. The plugs are WET!
2. I pulled the crank position sensor and there is metal shavings on it. (I cleaned the shavings off of it. I have not taken the the mag cover yet.
3. Compression is 150 and 153
4. The engine when running sounds tight. The crank and wrist pin bearings seem tight when I rotate the crank back and fourth.
5. I can hear the fuel pump when I connect the DESS key
6. Coil packs were swapped . Not the problem.
I have not yet done any resistance testing on TPS or injectors.
Where do you think I should start?
Any guesses on whats wrong?
I was doing a bunch of research and the TPS keeps popping up.
Thank you for any guidance you can give me.
